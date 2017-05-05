Utility Companys Up as Fed's Rate-Increase Plans Seen Unchanged - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders bet the Federal Reserve's rate-increasing plans wouldn't be affected by a relatively strong jobs report. Danish wind-turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems reported a forecast-beating rise in first-quarter net profit following strong sales in the U.S., Germany and China. As the cost of producing wind power has come down, it has proved a formidable competitor to conventional power sources, and analysts expect its use to grow despite the Trump administration's rollback of regulations.
