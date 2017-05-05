S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2395.00 -- lifetime high
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2390.90 -- second pivot point resistance
2390.50 -- previous day's high
2386.60 -- first pivot point resistance
2385.50 -- previous day's close
2384.50 -- 4-day moving average
2384.46 -- 9-day moving average
2377.60 -- previous day's low
2377.10 -- first pivot point support
2371.90 -- second pivot point support
2364.68 -- 18-day moving average
2324.10 -- previous month's low
2319.48 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
61.04 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 4
60.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3
61.48 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2
62.11 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1
60.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5641.75 -- lifetime high
5640.75 -- second pivot point resistance
5634.00 -- previous day's high
5625.75 -- previous day's close
5625.50 -- first pivot point resistance
5603.75 -- previous day's low
5600.50 -- first pivot point support
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5596.31 -- 9-day moving average
5590.75 -- second pivot point support
5503.69 -- 18-day moving average
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
73.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 4
72.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3
74.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2
76.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1
72.56 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28
May 05, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)