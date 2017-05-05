On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2395.00 -- lifetime high

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2390.90 -- second pivot point resistance

2390.50 -- previous day's high

2386.60 -- first pivot point resistance

2385.50 -- previous day's close

2384.50 -- 4-day moving average

2384.46 -- 9-day moving average

2377.60 -- previous day's low

2377.10 -- first pivot point support

2371.90 -- second pivot point support

2364.68 -- 18-day moving average

2324.10 -- previous month's low

2319.48 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

61.04 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 4

60.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3

61.48 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2

62.11 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1

60.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5641.75 -- lifetime high

5640.75 -- second pivot point resistance

5634.00 -- previous day's high

5625.75 -- previous day's close

5625.50 -- first pivot point resistance

5603.75 -- previous day's low

5600.50 -- first pivot point support

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5596.31 -- 9-day moving average

5590.75 -- second pivot point support

5503.69 -- 18-day moving average

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

73.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 4

72.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3

74.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2

76.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1

72.56 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)