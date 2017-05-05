Pearson 1Q Sales Rise, Fiscal Year Guidance Unchanged

Education and publishing company Pearson PLC (PSON.LN) Friday kept its outlook for the full-year unchanged after reporting a 6% rise in underlying sales in the three months to end-March.

Pearson, which used to publish the Financial Times newspaper, said it benefited from growth in North American higher education products, professional certification, South African school textbooks and U.K. student assessment.

May 05, 2017