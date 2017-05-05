U.S. Economy Added 211,000 Jobs in April

Continue Reading Below

Hiring increased in April, and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in a decade, signs the U.S. economy is rebounding after a lackluster winter.

Fed Officials Offer Backing for More Rate Increases

A trio of Federal Reserve officials offered support for interest-rate increases and an eventual contraction in the size of the central bank's holdings of cash and bonds.

S&P 500 Posts Third Straight Week of Gains

Solid corporate earnings and a slightly stronger-than-expected April jobs report lifted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to fresh records.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

After Months of Steady Growth, Economists See China Slowing

China's economy, after chugging along in recent months, is likely losing some steam, with some economists expecting indicators for April to show weaker industrial production, softer overall credit and cooler export growth.

U.S. Consumer Credit Increased by $16.43 Billion in March

Outstanding consumer credit, a measure of non-real-estate debt, rose by $16.43 billion in March from the prior month, climbing at a 5.2% seasonally adjusted annual rate, the Federal Reserve said.

Companies Rack Up Profits, but Aren't Ready to Spend Them

The largest U.S. companies are booking their strongest quarterly profits in five years, as firms reap the benefits of years of belt tightening and finally see a pickup in demand. But part of the improvement has come from keeping a lid on spending, and many CEOs remain reluctant to change that.

Assessing the Impact of the House GOP Health Bill

If the Senate approves the House GOP health-care bill as is, nearly every participant in the nation's health system would have to adjust.

Oil Rebounds

Crude futures bounced back from five-month lows Friday, following a week of steep losses globally as investors continue to worry about brimming crude inventories.

Commodities Slump Fueled by Softening Demand From China

A global commodities slump deepened, with oil and iron ore hitting their lowest levels since November on continuing worries about an excess of world-wide supply, as well as concerns over weakening demand in the key China market.

Canada Job Growth Slows in April; Jobless Rate Falls

Canada's employment growth decelerated in April while the jobless rate fell to its lowest level in nearly nine years as fewer people, in particular younger people, looked for work.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)