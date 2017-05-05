Blank Check Debuts on Big Board After NYSE Eases Rules

Blank-check listings-by companies with no assets that are raising cash for acquisitions-have become an increasingly important part of the initial public offering market, and NYSE is getting in on the action.

Morgan Stanley Considers Not Paying Brokers for Clients' Vanguard Holdings

Morgan Stanley is considering compensation changes for its financial advisers that could discourage them from keeping clients in mutual funds of Vanguard Group, which doesn't pay other firms to sell its funds.

Goldman's Blankfein Warns on Brexit Risks to London

London's expansion as a financial center could "stall" and banks may need to consider moving staff out of the city because of Brexit, the Goldman Sachs CEO warned.

More Companies Willing to Take on the CFPB

Companies targeted by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are more frequently choosing to fight enforcement actions rather than settle, as Republican control of the White House has put the agency's future in doubt.

Virtu CEO Aims to Be the Good Guy of High-Speed Trading

High-frequency trading firms are often cast as villains. Virtu Financial Chief Executive Douglas Cifu is determined to be seen as one of the good guys.

Bitcoin ETF Boosts Offering Size Amid Price Rally

Even after the SEC denied applications for two other bitcoin-based exchange traded funds, the third one isn't giving up, amid the latest run-up in bitcoin prices, sparked by a new investment wave in the sector.

Fannie Mae to Send $2.8 Billion Dividend to Treasury

Fannie Mae said it would send a $2.8 billion dividend payment to the U.S. Treasury in June as the company's delinquency rate continued to fall amid increasing home prices.

China Insurance Regulator Bars Anbang Life From Selling Two Products

China's insurance regulator clipped the wings of highflying Anbang Insurance Group, prohibiting the firm's life insurance subsidiary from selling two investment products and seeking approval to sell new ones for three months

Intesa Sanpaolo Profit Rises as Wealth-Management Fees Climb

Intesa Sanpaolo said its first-quarter profit rose by 12% from a year earlier, mainly reflecting higher fees and commissions that offset declining revenue from lending and insurance.

U.S. Consumer Credit Increased by $16.43 Billion in March

Outstanding consumer credit, a measure of non-real-estate debt, rose by $16.43 billion in March from the prior month, climbing at a 5.2% seasonally adjusted annual rate, the Federal Reserve said.

