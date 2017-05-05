Goldman's Blankfein Warns on Brexit Risks to London

Continue Reading Below

London's expansion as a financial center could "stall" and banks may need to consider moving staff out of the city because of Brexit, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs has warned.

Morgan Stanley Considers Not Paying Brokers for Clients' Vanguard Holdings

Morgan Stanley is considering compensation changes for its financial advisers that could discourage them from keeping clients in mutual funds of Vanguard Group, which doesn't pay other firms to sell its funds.

Bitcoin ETF Boosts Offering Size Amid Price Rally

Even after the SEC denied applications for two other bitcoin-based exchange traded funds, the third one isn't giving up, amid the latest run-up in bitcoin prices, sparked by a new investment wave in the sector.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fannie Mae to Send $2.8 Billion Dividend to Treasury

Fannie Mae said it would send a $2.8 billion dividend payment to the U.S. Treasury in June as the company's delinquency rate continued to fall amid increasing home prices.

New Mountain Capital Reaches Deal for VWR

New Mountain Capital's Avantor reached an agreement to buy laboratory-supply distributor VWR in a roughly $4.38 billion deal to diversify and capture a larger global presence.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stake in IBM

The company sold about a third of its shares in International Business Machines Corp. this year at a price above $180 each, Mr. Buffett said.

Virtu CEO Aims to Be the Good Guy of High-Speed Trading

High-frequency trading firms are often cast as villains. Virtu Financial Chief Executive Douglas Cifu is determined to be seen as one of the good guys.

Screws Tighten on Risky Chinese Insurance

In China, lucrative bets are usually followed by a regulatory clampdown. So it was only a matter of time before China's acquisitive and unlisted life insurers started feeling the pain.

Trump Administration Asks for Time to Deliberate MetLife Case

The Trump Administration said it would consent to delay of a court case involving federal oversight of MetLife Inc., a move that could potentially give it time to drop the government's case against the company.

House Panel Approves Plan to Undo Parts of Dodd-Frank

The House Financial Services Committee launched a Republican-supported rollback of Obama-era financial regulations, voting along party lines for a plan to undo significant parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)