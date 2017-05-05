Latest on Oil

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices fell 3% over the course of a few minutes in midday Asian trading, hitting their lowest level since a key production-cut agreement in November as traders lost faith that those cuts would reduce the glut.

Shell Profit Soars as Oil Sector Bounces Back

Shell reported a sharp increase in quarterly profit, rounding off a bumper set of results for the world's biggest oil companies as cost-cutting and a fragile recovery in oil prices begin to pay off.

Big Oil Gets In Early on Argentina Shale

Shell, Exxon Mobil and other oil companies are making another go at taking the shale industry global, and starting their grand experiment in Argentina.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Deepening Gasoline Glut Pushes Oil to a Five-Month Low

U.S. refiners are flooding the market with gasoline, intensifying oil prices' spring decline.

How Oil and Wal-Mart Got in 'Socially Responsible' ETFs

As demand for ethical investing increases, particularly among women and millennials, fund managers are retooling their strategies. Yet, few disclose details about how they use environmental, social and governance criteria.

SocGen to Pay $1.1 Billion to Settle Dispute With Libya Fund

Société Générale said it had agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle claims that it paid a middleman alleged bribes to secure business from Libya's sovereign-wealth fund during the final years of Moammar Gadhafi's rule.

Statoil Earnings Beat Expectations on Higher Prices and Production

Norway's Statoil posted a forecast-beating first-quarter net profit of $1.06 billion, driven by higher oil prices and increased production while making good progress on its cost-efficiency drive. Analysts had expected a net profit of $739 million.

Analysts See 58 Billion-Cubic-Feet Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data to show natural-gas stockpiles grew by 58 billion cubic feet of gas, about on par with their average increase for this time of year.

Australia to Block Elliott's Plan to Move BHP Billiton's Listing to London

Australia's government warned it would block moves being orchestrated by activist investor Elliott Management to shift mining giant BHP Billiton's stock listing from Australia to the U.K.

Southern Seeks $3.7 Billion From Toshiba for Nuclear Plant

Southern Co.'s CEO said the utility will need $3.7 billion and cooperation from Toshiba to complete a nuclear power plant in Georgia that was being built by bankrupt Toshiba unit Westinghouse Electric.

Anadarko Tried to Be a Good Neighbor. Then a Home Exploded

Anadarko's CEO said Wednesday he was 'saddened by tragic events' after a fatal gas blast was linked to a nearby natural-gas well. The oil and gas company's shares fell 9%.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)