Buffett's Berkshire Reports Drop in Net Earnings

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said its first-quarter net earnings fell 27%, hurt by weaker investment gains.

Anthem to Petition Supreme Court to Review Rulings Blocking Cigna Deal

Anthem said it would petition the Supreme Court to review the antitrust rulings blocking its acquisition of Cigna, a long-shot bid to revive a $48 billion deal amid litigation between the two companies.

Jury Awards $110 Million to Plaintiff in J&J Baby Powder Case

Johnson & Johnson was hit with a $110 million jury decision in favor of a woman who said talc in the company's baby powder gave her ovarian cancer, the latest-and largest-verdict yet in the litigation saga.

Wireless Weakness Leads to a Verizon Warning on Credit Rating

Verizon Communications Inc. warned it won't be able to raise its credit rating as quickly as promised after a major debt ratings firm gave the company less room for error in a sagging wireless industry.

Uber Faces Federal Criminal Probe Over 'Greyball' Software

Federal prosecutors have begun a criminal investigation into Uber's use of software as part of the company's program known as "Greyball" that helped drivers avoid local regulators.

Goldman's Blankfein Warns on Brexit Risks to London

London's expansion as a financial center could "stall" and banks may need to consider moving staff out of the city because of Brexit, the Goldman Sachs CEO warned.

Morgan Stanley Considers Not Paying Brokers for Clients' Vanguard Holdings

Morgan Stanley is considering compensation changes for its financial advisers that could discourage them from keeping clients in mutual funds of Vanguard Group, which doesn't pay other firms to sell its funds.

VW Diesel Cars Caught in Emissions Scandal Begin Flying Off Lots

Volkswagen's TDI diesel cars are back on sale in the U.S. after being yanked from the market 18 months ago over emissions issues, sparking a race among buyers for the extremely limited supply.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stake in IBM

The company sold about a third of its shares in International Business Machines Corp. this year at a price above $180 each, Mr. Buffett said.

Pearson Rises on Review of U.S. Courseware Unit, Cost Cuts

Pearson shares jumped after the world's largest education company said it may sell its U.S. school courseware publishing business and will cut more jobs.

May 05, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)