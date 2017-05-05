Malaysia International Reserves at $96.1 Billion as of April 28

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's international reserves rose to $96.1 billion as of April 28 from $95.7 billion on April 14, the country's central bank said Friday.

Bank Negara Malaysia didn't a provide reason for the rise in reserves.

It said the reserves are sufficient to finance 7.9 months of retained imports, and are 1.1 times the country's short-term external debt.

