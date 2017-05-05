Energy-Company Shares Up With Oil Futures - Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies rose alongside oil futures, which rebounded from a five-month low. Argentina's state-run oil company, YPF, has cut production costs in Vaca Muerta, the giant oil and gas basin in Patagonia, with well-development costs under $13 per barrel of oil equivalent, and could come down to the levels associated with economic U.S. fields such as the Permian Basin.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 05, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)