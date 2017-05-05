China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, May 5 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 768,974 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 13,540 13,595 13,070 13,295 13,870 -575 2,996 18,376
Jun-17 13,590 13,590 13,345 13,430 13,960 -530 12 264
Jul-17 13,575 13,575 13,435 13,450 14,050 -600 54 116
Aug-17 14,005 14,005 13,565 13,710 14,590 -880 82 82
Sep-17 14,005 14,100 13,555 13,805 14,390 -585 737,360 345,448
Oct-17 14,175 14,210 13,760 13,915 14,205 -290 54 506
Nov-17 14,120 14,190 13,660 13,860 14,275 -415 682 1,998
Jan-18 15,950 16,035 15,570 15,810 16,285 -475 27,726 35,452
Mar-18 16,010 16,010 16,010 16,010 16,230 -220 6 70
Apr-18 16,060 16,060 16,060 16,060 16,745 -685 2 14
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
