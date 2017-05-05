Asian Rubber Prices End Lower

Asian rubber prices fell Friday, dragged down by weakness in China.

Slumping commodities prices in China, mostly metals, sent equity markets there lower. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7%.

Analysts say trading will likely remain thin with broader risk appetite being mostly on the downside for next couple of weeks.

The most active rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery fell 585 yuan to settle at 13,805 yuan ($2,002) per ton.

Markets in Japan were closed for holidays. They will resume trading Monday.

Asian Rubber Futures

May 05 Change from previous close

Tocom Oct RSS3 CLOSED ---

Shanghai Sep SCR5 CNY13,805/ton Down CNY585

Sicom Jul RSS3 202.6 US cents/Kg Down 6.5 US cents

Sicom Sep TSR20 154.8 US cents/Kg Down 3.9 US cents

USS Jun THB69.55-THB69.75/Kg THB71.18-THB71.58/Kg

May 05, 2017 06:49 ET (10:49 GMT)