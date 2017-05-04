SJM Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Profit HK$580 Million; Up 3.3% on Year

Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd. (0880.HK) on Thursday said first-quarter net profit rose 3.3% from a year ago, in part because of an increase in mass-market gambling revenue.

The Hong Kong-listed company said net profit for the three months ended March 31 rose to 580 million Hong Kong dollars (US$74.6 million) from HK$561 million a year ago, while its total revenue fell 5.2% to HK$10.53 billion.

May 04, 2017 06:33 ET (10:33 GMT)