Senegal Hires Banks for Investor Meetings, Eyes USD Bond

Senegal has hired banks to organize a series of fixed income investor meetings in the U.S. and Europe commencing on May 8, one of the banks said in a deal announcement Thursday.

A U.S.-dollar benchmark bond of up to 16 years in duration will follow, subject to market conditions, it said.

The banks hired are Citi, J.P. Morgan, Natixis, Societe Generale CIB and Standard Chartered Bank.

May 04, 2017 07:54 ET (11:54 GMT)