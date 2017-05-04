Senate Passes Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

The Senate passed a $1.1 trillion bill to fund the government through Sept. 30, sending on Thursday the bill to the president's desk and taking a major step to avoid a partial government shutdown this weekend.

The bill passed with 79 votes in favor in the Senate. It passed the House Wednesday and now goes to President Donald Trump, who has indicated he will sign it before the 12:01 a.m. Saturday deadline, even though several of his key priorities are missing.

The must-pass bill was crafted by leaders among Republicans and Democrats in Congress and is being touted as a win by both parties.

