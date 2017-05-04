Sampo Oyj Sampo's Interim Statement Will Be Published On 11 May 2017

TIDMSAMPO

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 May 2017 at 11:30 am

Sampo's Interim Statement will be published on 11 May 2017

Sampo Group will publish the Interim Statement for January-March 2017 on

11 May between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time. The Interim Statement

and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at

www.sampo.com/result.

Analyst Conference Call

11 May at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)

tel. +44 (0)330 336 9105, +1 719 325 4746, +46 (0)8 5033 6574 or +358

(0)9 7479 0361

Confirmation Code: 7569563

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, Deputy

Managing Director of If Insurance Ricard Wennerklint and Head of IR and

Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language

conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A

recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com

