GOP Approves Bill to Replace Most of Affordable Care Act

House Republicans approved legislation Thursday to replace most of the Affordable Care Act.

Drop in Commodities Damps U.S. Stocks

U.S. stock indexes wavered Thursday, pressured by a steep drop in commodity prices.

Wall Street Shouldn't Ignore Health-Care Overhaul

Investors have barely stirred over the high drama in Washington over the American Health Care Act, but they need to carefully monitor developments as the bill may be less kind to the health-care industry than the Affordable Care Act was.

House Panel Approves Plan to Undo Parts of Dodd-Frank

The House Financial Services Committee voted along party lines to approve the first congressional plan to undo Obama-era financial regulations.

China's Push to Stabilize Financial System Leaves Markets in Disarray

A wave of regulations aimed at cutting risk in China's financial system are rippling through the country's markets and sending banks and companies scrambling for funds.

Oil Slides 4.8% to a Five-Month Low

Oil prices fell to a five-month low Thursday, as investors have become increasingly skeptical of OPEC's abilities to ease a global supply glut amid elevated U.S. crude production and inventories.

Deepening Gasoline Glut Pushes Oil to a Five-Month Low

U.S. refiners are flooding the market with gasoline, intensifying oil prices' spring decline.

Senate Passes Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

The Senate on Thursday passed a $1.1 trillion bill to fund the government through Sept. 30, sending it next to the president's desk and avoiding a partial government shutdown this weekend.

ECB's Draghi Says Anxiety About Monetary Union Is Misplaced

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday launched a defense of European integration, saying the EU is "being wrongly held responsible" for decisions that belong to individual countries.

Puerto Rico Bond Insurer Becomes First to Challenge Restructuring Plan

A bond insurer looking to minimize losses on $5.4 billion in Puerto Rico bond guarantees has fired the first legal volley following the U.S. territory's entry into court protection.

