Maybank Says Deal to Sell Indonesia Unit's WOM Finance Stake Scrapped -- Update

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malayan Banking Bhd. (1155.KU), known as Maybank, said Thursday the proposed sale of its Indonesian unit's entire 68.55% stake in WOM Finance to PT Reliance Capital Management for 229.08 million ringgit ($52.9 million) had been scrapped.

Continue Reading Below

Maybank said certain conditions that were supposed to be fulfilled by April 30 hadn't been met.

WOM Finance provides financing for new and used motorcycles. Maybank is Malaysia's largest bank by assets and Southeast Asia's fourth-largest bank.

WOM Finance will continue to be a subsidiary of Maybank Indonesia, Maybank said in a local stock-exchange filing.

The ending of the deal isn't expected to have any material effect on the company's earnings per share and net assets per share for this year, Maybank said.

Shares of Maybank ended 4.1% lower at MYR9.20 before the company's announcement. Shares of Jakarta-listed WOM Finance, formally known as PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha (WOMF.JK), ended down 20.7% at 157 rupiah.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2017 05:56 ET (09:56 GMT)