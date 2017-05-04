Korean Shares Hit Record High With Asian Stocks Widely Down -- Update

Some recently strong stock markets in Asia pulled back Thursday as investors looked past the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement that it would stand pat on interest rates as expected, but South Korean equities powered to record highs.

The Kospi index topped 2011's record high to extend a string of recent gains; it has risen 11 of the past 14 sessions. Up 0.6% Thursday, it got a lift from index heavyweight Samsung's 1.2% gain. Samsung has jumped 26% this year, and the latest push higher has come amid strong earnings growth last quarter.

Elsewhere, investors took profits. Benchmarks in Hong Kong and Singapore, which of late have reached their best levels since mid-2015 and have been among the region's best performers this year, fell 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively on Thursday.

In China, a reading on service-sector activity hit its lowest level in nearly a year for April, according to Caixin, raising fresh concerns about the country's economic health, though it remained in expansion territory.

"A turning point in growth appeared to have emerged at the beginning of the second quarter," said Zhengsheng Zhong, an economist at the CEBM Group. "Investors should be cautious about downward risks in the economy."

The Shanghai Composite Index was recently down 0.1% after having dropped the prior two sessions.

Australia also dipped into the red. Equities there have been lagging on worries over the earnings of the major banks there.

Tuesday's downbeat results from Australia and New Zealand Banking amid competitive pressures cast a pall on the overall market, and ANZ's stock was down for a third consecutive session, dropping 2.1%. National Australia Bank, meanwhile, was up slightly following its fiscal first-half report. Other peers also extended recent losses.

Additionally, weakness in the mining sector weighed on commodity stocks, also a big part of Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index. Copper fell 3% overnight, it biggest percentage drop since September 2015, while Chinese iron-ore futures opened down the 8% daily limit, though prices improved slightly.

Mining stocks in Australia declined as much as 4% and the S&P/ASX fell 0.5% after a 1% drop Wednesday, the index's biggest in six weeks.

Japan's markets were again closed for a holiday Thursday, and at least some focus remains on the U.S.

"The key over the coming weeks will be the economic data from the U.S.," said Lee Ferridge, head of multiasset strategy for North America at State Street Global Markets. He added the Fed will watch negotiations over a U.S.. tax plan, and that if economic data don't worsen and tax-deal prospects remain intact, a June interest-rate hike would be likely.

Fed-fund futures already indicate a 72% probability of a quarter-point increase at next month's Fed meeting, according to CME data.

In currencies, the dollar rose broadly after Wednesday's Fed statement, in which policy wasn't changed. Levels were little changed in midday Asian trading Thursday from late New York levels. That includes the euro hitting a one-week low against the dollar ahead of Sunday's final-round presidential vote in France.

But the common currency remains solidly above where it was before last week's first round. Euro-dollar "is just simply not expressing a view that we are going to see [far-right candidate, Marine] Le Pen take the presidency on Monday, which of course would promote a near-Armageddon scenario," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG Group.

