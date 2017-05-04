Asian Rubber Prices End Down

Asian rubber prices across most markets ended sharply lower Thursday, hurt by persistent declines in Shanghai futures.

Continue Reading Below

Rubber prices in Chinese markets fell again, weighed down by weaker bond market and a slump in some commodities, in particular iron ore, traders said.

The most-active rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery fell 755 yuan to settle at 14,390 yuan ($2,087) a metric ton.

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange was closed Thursday and is set to remain shut Friday due to holiday observances. Markets in Japan are scheduled to reopen Monday.

Asian Rubber Futures

May 4 Change from previous close

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tocom Oct RSS3 CLOSED ---

Shanghai Sep SCR5 CNY14,390/ton Down CNY755

Sicom Jun RSS3 215.0 US cents/Kg Down 9.0 US cents

Sicom Aug TSR20 153.7 US cents/Kg Down 9.7 US cents

USS Jun THB71.18-THB71.58/Kg THB71.28-THB71.92/Kg

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2017 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)