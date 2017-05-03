Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Add 3,000 People to Review Content After Violent Posts

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said his company plans to tap 3,000 more people to help review content for graphic or inappropriate material, after the social network came under fire recently for how it can be used to broadcast disturbing or violent videos.

"If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly," Mr. Zuckerberg wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post, adding that videos posted on Facebook of people hurting themselves and others in the past few weeks has been "heartbreaking."

"We're working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner -- whether that's responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down," he said.

Mr. Zuckerberg noted that the 3,000 people would be in addition to the existing 4,500 who already review content across the social network. He also said Facebook would make it easier for users to report problems to the company so reviewers can more quickly determine if a post violates its standards.

The issue of posting such content on Facebook was brought back into public discourse when a man in Thailand on last week live-streamed himself on Facebook killing his young daughter.

After the filmed shooting death of an elderly man in Cleveland last month, the company said it would conduct a deeper review of how it handles objectionable content.

