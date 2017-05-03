What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

A Republican effort at a health-care overhaul teetered on the brink of collapse in the House, reflecting new assertiveness by GOP centrists.

Continue Reading Below

Kushner's partners in a tech startup include Goldman and Soros, one of many interests and loans Trump's son-in-law didn't disclose.

Trump and Putin spoke by phone about resolving the Syria conflict, their first talks since U.S. strikes over an alleged chemical attack.

North Korea complained about a flyover of the Korean Peninsula by two U.S. supersonic bombers.

Yates is expected to testify that she warned the White House that Flynn wasn't truthful about his talks with a Russian diplomat.

Clinton took the blame for her election defeat but also cited sexism, Russian interference and Comey's letter about her email practices.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Heritage Foundation ousted ex-South Carolina Sen. DeMint as president.

A former police officer who shot an unarmed motorist pleaded guilty to violating the victim's civil rights.

Greece has its sights on a debt restructuring after sealing a deal to keep the country's bailout on track.

The EU won't impose visas on Americans in retaliation for the U.S. visa policy toward five bloc members.

Le Pen's campaign admitted she lifted parts of a speech from ex-French presidential candidate Fillon.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)