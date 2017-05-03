Utilities Retreat Amid Mixed Earnings Reports -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of utilities retreated as earnings for the sector came in mixed.

NiSource shares fell after the company posted earnings growth short of some investors' expectations.

The chief executive of Southern Co. told The Wall Street Journal the utility will need $3.7 billion and cooperation from Toshiba to complete a nuclear power plant in Georgia that was being built by bankrupt Toshiba unit Westinghouse Electric.

