S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2398.03 -- second pivot point resistance
2395.00 -- lifetime high
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2392.47 -- first pivot point resistance
2389.00 -- previous day's high
2385.80 -- previous day's close
2384.40 -- 4-day moving average
2382.50 -- previous day's low
2379.57 -- first pivot point support
2378.86 -- 9-day moving average
2372.23 -- second pivot point support
2361.17 -- 18-day moving average
2324.10 -- previous month's low
2316.66 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
61.48 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2
62.11 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1
60.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28
64.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27
62.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5678.00 -- second pivot point resistance
5655.00 -- first pivot point resistance
5641.75 -- lifetime high
5641.75 -- previous day's high
5639.75 -- previous day's close
5622.50 -- previous day's low
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5591.25 -- first pivot point support
5562.97 -- 9-day moving average
5550.50 -- second pivot point support
5481.90 -- 18-day moving average
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
74.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2
76.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1
72.56 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28
73.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27
69.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26
May 03, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)