S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2398.03 -- second pivot point resistance

2395.00 -- lifetime high

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2392.47 -- first pivot point resistance

2389.00 -- previous day's high

2385.80 -- previous day's close

2384.40 -- 4-day moving average

2382.50 -- previous day's low

2379.57 -- first pivot point support

2378.86 -- 9-day moving average

2372.23 -- second pivot point support

2361.17 -- 18-day moving average

2324.10 -- previous month's low

2316.66 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

61.48 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2

62.11 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1

60.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28

64.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27

62.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5678.00 -- second pivot point resistance

5655.00 -- first pivot point resistance

5641.75 -- lifetime high

5641.75 -- previous day's high

5639.75 -- previous day's close

5622.50 -- previous day's low

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5591.25 -- first pivot point support

5562.97 -- 9-day moving average

5550.50 -- second pivot point support

5481.90 -- 18-day moving average

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

74.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2

76.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1

72.56 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28

73.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27

69.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26

May 03, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)