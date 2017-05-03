Oil Gains as Market Anticipates U.S. Stock Draw

Oil prices edged up on Wednesday, following declines overnight, as an industry-group reading showed a sizable draw for last week in U.S. oil and gasoline stockpiles.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude, for July delivery, rose 1.2% to $51.06 a barrel on London's ICE Futures Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 1.0% at $48.16 a barrel.

Overnight Brent slid to $50 per barrel, "its lowest level since the end of March," Commerzbank analysts said in a recent report.

The price decline came amid accelerating output from Libya and continued uncertainty over whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will extend its production-cut deal at its meeting in Vienna on May 25.

Some buyers returned to the market, though, after the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. oil inventories fell 4.2 million barrels last week and bulging gasoline stockpiles dropped 1.9 million barrels. Both are larger than the supply drops anticipated in the government's report from the Energy Information Administration later Wednesday.

"The small rebound is due to the API report of yesterday," said Olivier Jakob from the Switzerland-based consultancy Petromatrix. "One needs to be a little careful though because the last time the API was reporting a stock build, the DOE [Department of Energy] was reporting a stock draw. So there is a risk today that the [U.S.] doesn't report the same stock levels as the API."

The picture for the world's output has been recently muddled by reports of reductions from some large producers amid increases from others.

The production cuts implemented by OPEC and Russia aren't only being countered by rising oil production in the U.S.--oil production is also rising noticeably in Brazil. The responsible authority there, the ANP, reported that production in March had increased by 12.6% year-over-year to reach 2.55 million barrels a day.

"We need to see a sustainable uptrend" in prices "and we are definitely not there yet," said Phin Ziebell, an economist at National Australia Bank.

Uncertainty over the OPEC-led production curtailments has been weighing on oil prices of late.

Even though most OPEC members have voiced support for extending the cuts, skepticism of their commitment and noncommittal attitude of Russia--the world's biggest oil producer--is keeping investors cautious.

"You have to wonder what the incentive is for countries like Russia to keep cutting its own production when it is clear the benefits of the cuts are flowing straight to the U.S. shale producers," Mr. Ziebell said.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--rose 2.1% to $1.54 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $445.75 a metric ton, down $1.25 from the previous settlement.

Write to Neanda Salvaterra at neanda.salvaterra@wsj.com and Jenny W. Hsu at jenny.hsu@wsj.com

