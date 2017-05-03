Fed Holds Rates Steady, Sees Recent Economic Slowdown as Temporary

Continue Reading Below

The Federal Reserve held short-term interest rates steady and indicated Wednesday that recent softness in economic data wouldn't alter its plans to proceed with gradual interest rate increases this year.

Puerto Rico Placed Under Bankruptcy Protection

Puerto Rico is requesting bankruptcy protection, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said Wednesday, setting up a showdown with Wall Street firms owed billions of dollars.

Stocks Little Changed as Fed Stands Pat

U.S. stocks were little changed and bond yields edged higher after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

House Passes Spending Bill That Excludes Some Trump Priorities

The House passed a $1.1 trillion bill to fund the government through Sept. 30, a big step toward avoiding a government shutdown on Saturday.

House GOP Leaders Win Back Two Holdouts With Changes to Health Bill

House Republicans are working on alterations to their faltering health-care bill, hoping the late changes can woo enough holdouts for them to bring the bill up for a vote this week.

Wall Street Pushes Back on Mnuchin's Idea of Ultralong Debt

A key advisory committee at the Treasury Department is pouring cold water on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's idea to create 50-year and 100-year U.S. bonds, arguing that the expected buyers of the securities won't have much interest.

Housing Recovery Helps Home-Improvement Firms Avoid Retail Blues

Home-improvement stocks are rising alongside booming U.S. house prices and construction, making the shares a rare success story in the depressed world of retailing.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Accelerated in April

Economic activity across the U.S. service sector accelerated in April, a sign of solid momentum heading into the second quarter.

ADP Reports 177,000 Rise in Private Payrolls

Private U.S. employers continued to hire solidly in April, but the growth slowed from recent months as the economy returns to full employment.

Strong Growth Propels Europe's Economy to Health

Signs of economic revival in the euro currency zone are multiplying, indicating that Europe is finally healing from a crisis-racked decade.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)