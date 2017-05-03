Fed Holds Rates Steady, Sees Recent Economic Slowdown as Temporary

The Federal Reserve held short-term interest rates steady and indicated Wednesday that recent softness in economic data wouldn't alter its plans to proceed with gradual interest rate increases this year.

Puerto Rico Placed Under Bankruptcy Protection

Puerto Rico is requesting bankruptcy protection, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said Wednesday, setting up a showdown with Wall Street firms owed billions of dollars.

Stocks Little Changed as Fed Stands Pat

U.S. stocks were little changed and bond yields edged higher after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady.

Wall Street Pushes Back on Mnuchin's Idea of Ultralong Debt

A key advisory committee at the Treasury Department is pouring cold water on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's idea to create 50-year and 100-year U.S. bonds, arguing that the expected buyers of the securities won't have much interest.

Why Rallying Bank Stocks Should Worry the Fed

When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, the stock market usually takes it badly. These days, though, one big sector is praying for tighter monetary policy-banks, Greg Ip writes.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Accelerated in April

Economic activity across the U.S. service sector accelerated in April, a sign of solid momentum heading into the second quarter.

ADP Reports 177,000 Rise in Private Payrolls

Private U.S. employers continued to hire solidly in April, but the growth slowed from recent months as the economy returns to full employment.

Oil Drops on Disappointing Inventory Data

Oil prices flipped to losses Wednesday after changes in U.S. stockpiles failed to show the major changes and easing oversupply some had expected.

Trump Administration Names Acting Comptroller of the Currency

The Trump administration announced its intention to replace Comptroller Thomas Curry as the top U.S. national banking regulator later this week.

U.K.'s May Hits Out at EU Officials on Brexit

Tensions between the U.K. and the European Union escalated Wednesday after British Prime Minister Theresa May accused European politicians and officials of issuing threats against Britain.

