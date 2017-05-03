Fed Rate Rise Unlikely, but Possible June Move in Focus

Next to no one expects the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates at the conclusion of their two-day policy meeting Wednesday, but the central bank could send signals about where borrowing costs are headed in the months ahead.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Accelerated in April

Economic activity across the U.S. service sector accelerated in April, a sign of solid momentum heading into the second quarter.

Wall Street Pushes Back on Mnuchin's Idea of Ultralong Debt

A key advisory committee at the Treasury Department has advised that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's idea to create 50-year and 100-year U.S. bonds is unlikely to be successful.

ADP Reports 177,000 Rise in Private Payrolls

Private U.S. employers continued to hire solidly in April, but the growth slowed from recent months as the economy returns to full employment.

EU Lays Out Tough Position on Brexit Talks

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator set out tough demands for a divorce deal with Britain, including ensuring that EU citizens in the U.K. keep their welfare benefits and residency rights for their lifetimes.

Stocks Edge Lower Ahead of Fed

A slump in technology shares weighed on U.S. stocks after Apple reported slipping shipments of iPhones. The S&P 500 dropped 0.2%.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Consumers, Cars, and Credit - Is the Love Affair Over?

Eurozone's Economy Continued to Grow in the First Quarter

The eurozone economy grew at a steady pace in the first three months of the year as businesses and households appeared undaunted by high levels of political uncertainty ahead of a series of high stakes elections.

Oil Forecast to Fall Sharply if OPEC Doesn't Extend Production Cuts

The price of oil is susceptible to a swift selloff should OPEC and other major producers not agree to an extension of crude production cuts this month.

It's Springtime for Investing in Europe

Europe, for all its political threats, is quietly outperforming. A lift to nominal growth should help further.

May 03, 2017