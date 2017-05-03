J.P. Morgan to Shift Up to 1,000 Jobs Out of London Ahead of Brexit

J.P. Morgan will move between 500 to 1,000 jobs out of London as the bank begins to implement its post-Brexit plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

Equitable Group Gets More Financial Backers

Canadian mortgage lender Equitable Group won backing from three additional Canadian banks for a 2 billion Canadian dollar funding line it announced earlier this week after a minor exodus of depositors.

Reliability Pays for BNP Paribas Investors

French bank boosted by stronger investment banking recovery than European rivals.

Banks Pull Back on Car Loans as Used-Auto Prices Plummet

After years of revving up auto loans, the banking industry is sounding a more cautious tone-and it's being felt on car lots.

Intercontinental Exchange Transaction Revenue Declines

Exchange operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw transaction-based revenue fall even as it was partially offset by improvement in its data and listing units.

Carlyle Posts Higher Earnings

Carlyle Group's first-quarter earnings rose on appreciation in its private equity and other investments.

China's HNA Becomes Deutsche Bank's Biggest Shareholder

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has become Deutsche Bank's largest shareholder after increasing its stake in the German lender to almost 10%.

Wall Street Pushes Back on Mnuchin's Idea of Ultralong Debt

A key advisory committee at the Treasury Department has advised that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's idea to create 50-year and 100-year U.S. bonds is unlikely to be successful.

Trump's Expected OCC Pick Signals Shift at Regulator

President Donald Trump's expected move to replace the Comptroller of the Currency signals a change in direction at the bank regulator that could ripple from private-equity buyouts to financial technology-and beyond.

Jay Clayton Confirmed as SEC Chairman

The Senate approved President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, elevating a Wall Street lawyer who hopes to turn around the decline in the number of public companies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)