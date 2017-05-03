China's HNA Becomes Deutsche Bank's Biggest Shareholder
Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has become Deutsche Bank's largest shareholder after increasing its stake in the German lender to almost 10%.
Trump's Expected OCC Pick Signals Shift at Regulator
President Donald Trump's expected move to replace the Comptroller of the Currency signals a change in direction at the bank regulator that could ripple from private-equity buyouts to financial technology-and beyond.
Jay Clayton Confirmed as SEC Chairman
The Senate approved President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, elevating a Wall Street lawyer who hopes to turn around the decline in the number of public companies.
Raymond James Nabs $400 Million Merrill Broker
A Merrill Lynch broker managing more than $400 million in client assets has left to join Raymond James Financial Inc.'s independent brokerage arm.
Blackstone Hires Advisers to Sell Logicor
Blackstone Group LP has taken new steps to sell its European warehouse business in an initial public offering that could fetch as much as $13 billion, according people familiar with the matter.
Citigroup Battles Lehman in 'Tale of Two Citis' Trial
The head of Citigroup Inc.'s global trading desk recalled the week Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapsed into bankruptcy at a trial that will determine whether Citigroup can hold on to $2 billion.
U.K. Clearing Industry Headed for EU Carve-Up Amid Brexit
The European Union is gearing up to grab a piece of London's multitrillion-dollar clearing industry as the U.K. exits the bloc.
Investors Pull Almost $7 Billion From Hedge Fund Giant in Four Months
Investors pulled nearly $7 billion from Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, the largest publicly traded hedge-fund firm in the U.S., in the first four months of 2017, the latest sign of investor disillusionment with Wall Street's most prominent money managers.
When Bank CEO Went to Bat for an In-Law, a Powerful Client Cried Foul
Jes Staley, chief executive of Barclays, angered client KKR when he interceded for his brother-in-law with potential investors, after KKR's purchase of the family business went sour.
Millennium Taps Citigroup Veteran to Help Run Fixed Income
Israel Englander's $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management is hiring Mark Tsesarsky, a 31-year Citigroup veteran, as its new co-head of fixed income.
May 03, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)