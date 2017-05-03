Apple Plans $1 Billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund

Apple plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in U.S. companies that do advanced manufacturing

Australia Will Block Move to Remove BHP Billiton From ASX

Canberra warned on Thursday that it would block moves being orchestrated by a U.S. hedge fund to remove mining giant BHP Billiton from Australia's stock exchange.

Phishing Attack Hits Google Docs

An unusual computer attack that mimicked Google's cloud-based document software spread across U.S. news organizations and other institutions on Wednesday.

Tronc Posts Loss on Private Share Buyback

Newspaper company Tronc Inc. said a private share buyback from an outside investor in March resulted in a $3 million net loss for the firm in the first quarter.

Avis Strikes Deal to Delay Agitation From Biggest Shareholder

Avis Budget Group said Wednesday it has reached a deal with its largest shareholder to forestall the hedge fund from pushing for bigger changes at the car-rental company.

Kraft Heinz Top Line Hit by Declining U.S. Sales

Kraft Heinz added to the bleak outlook facing packaged-food makers, as sales of its longstanding brands fell more than expected in the first quarter.

Facebook Revenue Surges, Fueled by Mobile

Facebook continues to sweep digital advertising, alongside rival Google, despite unrest among marketers about how their advertising is handled.

Facebook's Social Climbing Has Its Price

Five years ago, Facebook had some trouble convincing investors it was worth $100 billion. The social network is worth more than four times that value now, and hence has an even higher bar to clear.

Musk Says Tesla on Track to Meet Model 3 Production Goal

With just weeks left for Tesla Inc. to meet his tight production deadline for its first mass-market vehicle, Chief Executive Elon Musk sounded confident the goal will be met.

AIG Swings to Profit, Helped by Cost Cuts

AIG reversed a year-earlier first-quarter loss with cost-cutting and better investment returns, the latter of which also helped results from MetLife, Prudential and Lincoln National.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)