Facebook Revenue Surges, Fueled by Mobile

Continue Reading Below

Facebook reported another surge in revenue in the first quarter, as more advertisers flocked to the platform despite questions about its video-ad performance and handling of violent, graphic content.

Tesla Posts Wider Loss Despite Doubling Its Revenue

The company's automotive business was helped by a 69% increase in the sale of Model S sedans and Model X sport-utility vehicles during the quarter.

AIG Swings to Profit, Helped by Cost Cuts

AIG reversed a year-earlier first-quarter loss with cost-cutting and better investment returns, the latter of which also helped results from MetLife, Prudential and Lincoln National.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

New Mountain Capital Nears Deal to Buy VWR

Private-equity firm New Mountain Capital is in advanced talks to buy laboratory-supply distributor VWR, a transaction that potentially could be worth close to $5 billion.

Delphi Sharpens Focus on Self-Driving Cars

Delphi Automotive will spin off its engine-components unit into a separate company, a move designed to allow the remaining company to focus on an advanced electronics business that could be a big player in the race to develop self-driving cars.

Verizon Strikes Exclusive Deal With NFL for Streaming Game

The NFL has struck a deal with Verizon to stream one regular-season game in the coming season, in a bet that distributing the matchup free for consumers over the internet will lure more users and advertising dollars to its platforms.

Kayne Anderson Buying Sentio Healthcare Properties

A private-equity firm has agreed to purchase a nontraded real-estate investment trust that focuses on health-care related property in a deal that values the company at about $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

J.P. Morgan to Shift Up to 1,000 Jobs Out of London Ahead of Brexit

J.P. Morgan will move between 500 to 1,000 jobs out of London as the bank begins to implement its post-Brexit plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

General Mills Operating Chief to Become CEO

General Mills said Chief Operating Officer Jeff Harmening will become its next chief executive, completing a transition plan set in motion last year.

Deal to Prop Up Malaysia's 1MDB Falls Apart

The Chinese government refused to authorize a state-owned company's agrement to invest in a real-estate project in Kuala Lumpur, nixing what was a cornerstone of efforts to bail out a Malaysian fund engulfed in scandal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)