Volkswagen Reports Upbeat Earnings Despite Emissions Scandal

Volkswagen confirmed its outlook for the full year and reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit despite the ongoing fallout from its emissions-cheating scandal.

Apple Loses Ground Again in China

China continues to be a weak spot for Apple, with quarterly revenue in the country falling again despite growth in all other regions for the iPhone maker.

Chinese Conglomerate Becomes Deutsche Bank's Biggest Shareholder

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has become Deutche Bank's largest shareholder after increasing its stake in the German lender to almost 10%.

Peugeot and NuTonomy to Test Self-Driving Sport-Utility Vehicle

NuTonomy Inc., the startup that beat Uber Technologies Inc. to the streets with a robot taxi, will work with Peugeot to integrate autonomous vehicle software into the French auto maker's 3008 sport-utility vehicle for on-road trials.

Imperial Invests in Caffeine Products to Counter Smoking Slump

Imperial Brands is investing in a caffeine-based, low-calorie product designed to give users a boost of energy as the tobacco company works to combat the impact of declining smoking volumes.

Perrigo Says Investigators Searched Its Offices in Generic-Drug Probe

Perrigo Co. said its offices were searched by investigators as part of the continuing federal probe into suspected price-fixing and collusion among generic-drug makers.

U.S. Maritime Regulator Rejects Japanese Shipping Deal

The U.S. maritime regulator has rejected an application by Japan's three biggest shipping companies to operate as a merged company while their transaction is still being finalized back home.

Apple Continues Its Comeback Campaign

Apple extended its rebound in the latest quarter with rising profit and revenue, but reported tepid iPhone demand that adds pressure on the technology giant to deliver a hit with its new 10th-anniversary handset later this year.

Blackstone Hires Advisers to Sell Logicor

Blackstone Group LP has taken new steps to sell its European warehouse business in an initial public offering that could fetch as much as $13 billion, according people familiar with the matter.

Colorado Explosion in April Blamed on Leak Near Anadarko Well

An explosion that killed two people and severely injured another at a Colorado home two weeks ago was caused by natural gas leaking from an abandoned line that remained attached to a nearby well owned by Anadarko Petroleum Corp., authorities said Tuesday.

May 03, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)