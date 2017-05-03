LafargeHolcim Swings to 1Q Net Income of CHF226 Million

ZURICH – LafargeHolcim Ltd. (LHN.EB) posted a rise in comparable sales last quarter while net income improved, as the Franco-Swiss building materials company benefited from improved pricing and cost reductions.
On Wednesday, the company said net sales were CHF5.63 billion ($5.68 billion) last quarter. Though down from CHF6.06 billion a year earlier, on a like-for-like basis--which excludes restructuring and acquisitions--sales were up 5.3% from a year earlier.
The company swung to a net income of CHF226 million from a year-earlier loss of CHF107 million.
May 03, 2017 01:39 ET (05:39 GMT)