LafargeHolcim Swings to 1Q Net Income of CHF226 Million

LafargeHolcim Ltd. (LHN.EB) posted a rise in comparable sales last quarter while net income improved, as the Franco-Swiss building materials company benefited from improved pricing and cost reductions.

Continue Reading Below

On Wednesday, the company said net sales were CHF5.63 billion ($5.68 billion) last quarter. Though down from CHF6.06 billion a year earlier, on a like-for-like basis--which excludes restructuring and acquisitions--sales were up 5.3% from a year earlier.

The company swung to a net income of CHF226 million from a year-earlier loss of CHF107 million.

Write to Brian Blackstone at brian.blackstone@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2017 01:39 ET (05:39 GMT)