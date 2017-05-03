Fact Sheet: 2017 Kia Sorento SXL AWD

2017 Kia Sorento SXL AWD
BASE PRICE: $25,600 for L; $26,900 for LX FWD; $28,700 for LX AWD; $29,200 for LX V-6 FWD; $31,000 for LX V-6 AWD; $31,700 for EX FWD; $33,300 for EX V-6 FWD; $33,500 for EX AWD; $35,100 for EX V-6 AWD; $38,800 for SX FWD; $40,600 for SX AWD; $44,100 for SXL FWD; $45,900 for SXL AWD.
AS TESTED: $46,795.
TYPE: Front-engine, all-wheel-drive, seven-passenger, mid-size sport utility vehicle.
ENGINE: 3.3-liter, double overhead cam, direct injection V-6 with dual CVVT.
MILEAGE: 17 mpg (city), 23 mpg (highway).
TOP SPEED: NA.
LENGTH: 187.4 inches.
WHEELBASE: 109.4 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 4,343 pounds.
BUILT AT: West Point, Ga.
OPTIONS: None.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $895.