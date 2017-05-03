China Capital, Financial Account Deficit Likely to Narrow in 2017, Regulator Says

China's capital and financial account deficit is likely to narrow this year, the country's foreign-exchange regulator said in an annual report published on its website Wednesday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange also reiterated that penalties would be imposed for irregularities in the foreign-exchange market. The world's biggest holder of foreign currency has recently stepped up controls aimed at curbing capital outflows.

The regulator also vowed to guard against shocks from cross-border capital flows and keep financial markets stable.

--Pei Li

May 03, 2017 07:12 ET (11:12 GMT)