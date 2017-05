The Belgium government said Wednesday it planned to sell a quarter of its stake in French bank BNP Paribas SA.

Belgium will bring down its stake to 7.8% from 10.3% in BNP Paribas, according to a statement.

It didn't disclose the amount of the transaction.

A spokeswoman for BNP Paribas declined to comment.

May 03, 2017 17:25 ET (21:25 GMT)