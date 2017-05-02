On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 2

Springfield, IL Tue, May 02, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.0400-4.2900 30 Days DN 4-DN 2 -50N to -25N DN 2-UNCH

Soybeans 9.3275-9.3875 Spot DN 1.5 -36N to -30N UNCH

Soybeans 9.3275-9.3875 15-30 Days DN 1.5 -36N to -30N UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.4225-3.5225 Spot DN 5.25 -30N to -20N UNCH

Corn 3.4225-3.5225 15-30 Days DN 5.25 -30N to -20N UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.6825-3.7025 Spot DN 5.25 -4N to -2N UNCH

Corn 3.6925-3.7025 15-30 Days DN 5.25 -3N to -2N UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: April 2017

SRW Wheat 3.9324

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6272

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4425

Soybeans (Spot) 9.2009

