NRG Reports Loss for Quarter -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of utilities were slightly higher.
Shares of NRG Energy plummeted after posting a quarterly loss and said it was "dropping down" more solar-power production assets to affiliate yieldco NRG Yield. NRG and other energy producers formed yieldcos to operate renewable-energy projects in a way that would pay investors larger dividends by separating the projects from their development costs.
