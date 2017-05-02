U.S. Stocks Edge Higher on Mixed Corporate Earnings

U.S. stock indexes edged higher, as gains in shares of industrial companies offset losses in the energy sector.

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Warns of Further Belt-Tightening

Saudi Arabia's powerful deputy crown prince defended a decision to reverse a contentious government austerity program by reinstating perks for state employees, but cautioned more belt-tightening could follow if oil prices dropped.

Greek Austerity Deal Opens Up Potential Path Out of Bailout

Greece and its international creditors sealed a deal over fresh austerity measures, keeping its $94 billion bailout on track and clearing the way for debt-relief talks.

Fed Rate Rise Unlikely Wednesday, but Possible June Move in Focus

Next to no one expects Federal Reserve officials to raise short-term interest rates at the conclusion of their two-day policy meeting Wednesday, but the central bank could send signals about where borrowing costs are headed in the months ahead.

Analysis: Hot Housing Markets May Call for More Fed Action

Hot housing markets in key U.S. metro areas are raising the risk the U.S. central bank may have to lift interest rates more than most now expect, Deutsche Bank economist Torsten Slok says in a new report.

Slumping Car Sales Are Latest Data to Rattle Bets on Growth

A soft patch in the U.S. economy is damping expectations for a stimulus-driven, postelection boom, prompting many investors to retreat from bets on growth.

Oil Prices Fall Sharply on Output Concerns

Oil prices took some of their biggest losses of the year Tuesday, with concerns about rebounding output from Libya and rising production in the U.S. pushing prices to new lows.

China Keeps a Wary Eye on Trump's Tax-Cut Plan

China, which has tried for years to reduce business costs, is worried that Trump's tax proposals will set back its global competitiveness and spur companies to invest in the U.S. instead of China.

Wilbur Ross Sets Deadline in U.S.-Mexico Sugar Dispute

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is threatening to reinstate duties on Mexican sugar on June 5, after talks between the U.S. and Mexican sugar industries stalled.

Economists Upgrade Mexico's Growth Forecast

Economists raised their estimates for economic growth in Mexico for the first time in more than a year as fears of strained relations with the U.S. under President Donald Trump started to ease.

