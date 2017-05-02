U.S. Stocks Edge Up on Mixed Corporate Earnings

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stock indexes edged higher as investors assessed a mixed batch of corporate earnings.

Greek Austerity Deal Opens Up Potential Path Out of Bailout

Greece and its international creditors sealed a deal over fresh austerity measures, keeping its $94 billion bailout on track and clearing the way for debt-relief talks.

Slumping Car Sales Are Latest Data to Rattle Bets on Growth

A soft patch in the U.S. economy is damping expectations for a stimulus-driven, postelection boom, prompting many investors to retreat from bets on growth.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed Rate Rise Unlikely Wednesday, but Possible June Move in Focus

Next to no one expects Federal Reserve officials to raise short-term interest rates at the conclusion of their two-day policy meeting Wednesday, but the central bank could send signals about where borrowing costs are headed in the months ahead.

Oil Prices Fall on Output, Production Concerns

Oil prices were falling Tuesday with concerns about rebounding output from Libya and rising production in the U.S. extending a lengthy string of losses.

China Keeps a Wary Eye on Trump's Tax-Cut Plan

China, which has tried for years to reduce business costs, is worried that Trump's tax proposals will set back its global competitiveness and spur companies to invest in the U.S. instead of China.

Germany's Schäuble Sees Risk in Low Interest Rates

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble warned that low interest rates in many areas of the globe pose a risk and central banks should embrace a gradual exit strategy.

New York Outlook Edges Lower in April

Business indicators across New York City fell in April, according to a report Tuesday.

U.K. Manufacturing Activity Improved Sharply in April

U.K. manufacturing activity grew at the fastest clip in three years in April, as new orders and exports gathered pace, a survey showed Tuesday.

Puerto Rico Hit With Lawsuit After Litigation Freeze Expires

Bondholders filed to sue Puerto Rico Tuesday in the first legal challenge that hit the U.S. territory after a freeze on litigation that protected it from lawsuits expired amid a deep economic crisis.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)