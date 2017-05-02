Greek Austerity Deal Opens Up Potential Path Out of Bailout

Greece and its international creditors sealed a deal Tuesday over fresh austerity measures, keeping its EUR86-billion ($93.74 billion) bailout on track and clearing the way for debt-relief talks that offer the best chance in years for the battered Greek economy to begin healing.

ECB Consensus Suggests Board Still In Favor of Easing

There was wide agreement over the European Central Bank's statement at its meeting last week, the governor of Malta's central bank said, suggesting that the board members are still open to easing monetary policy.

Global Stocks Up Slightly Ahead of Fed Meeting

Stocks in Europe and Asia mostly inched higher as markets reopened from a holiday, supported by recent gains on Wall Street.

Oil Prices Rise Despite Output, Production Concerns

Oil prices edged up supported by a softer dollar even as investors remain concerned about rebounding output from Libya and rising production in the U.S.

U.K. Manufacturing Activity Improved Sharply in April

U.K. manufacturing activity grew at the fastest clip in three years in April, as new orders and exports gathered pace, a survey showed Tuesday.

Eurozone Jobless Decline Slows

The decline in the number of people without jobs across the eurozone was the smallest in almost a year during March, a development that is likely to inspire caution among policy makers at the European Central Bank.

China's Factory Activity Expands at Slower Pace in April

China's nationwide factory activity expanded at a slower pace in April, with a private gauge falling to a seven-month low. The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index dropped to 50.3 in April from 51.2 in March.

Australia's RBA Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged

Australia's central bank kept interest rates steady Tuesday as expected, with policy makers fenced in by record household debt on one side, and a weak job market on the other.

White House Preparing to Replace Top Banking Regulator

The Trump administration, looking to make its first major imprint on U.S. banking regulators, is preparing to replace Comptroller of the Currency as chief overseer of federally chartered banks.

Trump, Putin to Speak on Tuesday, White House Says

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on the phone at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, amid U.S.-Russia tensions over Syria and Ukraine and rising U.S. concerns about North Korea.

