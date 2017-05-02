U.S. Maritime Regulator Rejects Japanese Shipping Deal

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. maritime regulator has rejected an application by Japan's three biggest shipping companies to operate as a merged company while their transaction is still being finalized back home.

Apple Continues Its Comeback Campaign

Apple extended its rebound in the latest quarter with rising profit and revenue, but reported tepid iPhone demand that adds pressure on the technology giant to deliver a hit with its new 10th-anniversary handset later this year.

Apple Loses Ground Again in China

China continues to be a weak spot for Apple, with quarterly revenue in the country falling again despite growth in all other regions for the iPhone maker.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Blackstone Hires Advisers to Sell Logicor

Blackstone Group LP has taken new steps to sell its European warehouse business in an initial public offering that could fetch as much as $13 billion, according people familiar with the matter.

Colorado Explosion in April Blamed on Leak Near Anadarko Well

An explosion that killed two people and severely injured another at a Colorado home two weeks ago was caused by natural gas leaking from an abandoned line that remained attached to a nearby well owned by Anadarko Petroleum Corp., authorities said Tuesday.

Mondelez Sales Sag in North America

North America was the only region where Mondelez International's comparable sales fell in the first quarter, as food makers struggle with a turn by U.S. consumers toward fresher foods.

Etsy Inc. is replacing its chief executive and cutting about 8% of its workforce after the online marketplace reported a first-quarter loss and what it described as "a challenging February."

Raymond James Nabs $400 Million Merrill Broker

A Merrill Lynch broker managing more than $400 million in client assets has left to join Raymond James Financial Inc.'s independent brokerage arm.

Citigroup Battles Lehman in 'Tale of Two Citis' Trial

The head of Citigroup Inc.'s global trading desk recalled the week Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapsed into bankruptcy at a trial that will determine whether Citigroup can hold on to $2 billion.

Instagram Saps Snap and Flatters Facebook

Facebook is now benefiting from sharpened focus on its photo-sharing app Instagram. That has catapulted the social network's market value north of $440 billion, the fifth highest in the S&P 500.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)