Apple Continues Its Comeback Campaign

Continue Reading Below

Apple extended its rebound in the latest quarter with rising profit and a second consecutive increase in revenue, but tepid iPhone demand will likely increase pressure to deliver a big hit with its new 10th-anniversary handset later this year.

Auto Makers Report Steep Sales Declines in April

Detroit's auto makers signaled the U.S. auto industry's hot streak is rapidly cooling, reporting steep declines that include sluggish demand for the trucks and SUVs that have fueled record profits for domestic players.

Blackstone Hires Advisers to Sell Logicor

Blackstone Group LP has taken new steps to sell its European warehouse business in an initial public offering that could fetch as much as $13 billion, according people familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Aetna to Pull Back Further From Health Exchanges

Aetna will again scale back its presence in the Affordable Care Act exchanges in 2018, saying losses on the business continue to mount. The insurer's scuttled merger with Humana added to its losses in the latest quarter.

United, Other Airlines Warned by Lawmakers to Fix Customer Service

United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz and other airline executives were warned--fix customer service or face new regulations--in a House committee hearing as fallout from a passenger's forced removal from a flight continued.

Facebook's Female Engineers Claim Gender Bias

An analysis last year by a longtime engineer at Facebook found female engineers received 35% more rejections of their code than men, setting off an internal debate over gender bias. A later study rejected those findings.

Mastercard Posts Higher-Than-Expected Results

Mastercard posted higher-than-expected revenue and earnings per share for the first quarter due to an increase in transactions and volume growth on its network.

Instagram Saps Snap and Flatters Facebook

Facebook is now benefiting from sharpened focus on its photo-sharing app Instagram. That has catapulted the social network's market value north of $440 billion, the fifth highest in the S&P 500.

Microsoft Unveils Surface Laptop Aimed at Students

Microsoft and its partners unveiled new laptops aimed at challenging Google at the low end of the education market and Apple at higher prices.

Pfizer Revenue Falls as Drugs Lose Exclusivity

Pfizer said revenue fell in its latest quarter as some legacy drugs lost market exclusivity.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)