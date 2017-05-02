Auto Makers Report Steep Sales Declines in April
Detroit's auto makers signaled the U.S. auto industry's hot streak is rapidly cooling, reporting steep declines that include sluggish demand for the trucks and SUVs that have fueled record profits for domestic players.
Mastercard Posts Higher-Than-Expected Results
Mastercard posted higher-than-expected revenue and earnings per share for the first quarter due to an increase in transactions and volume growth on its network.
Pfizer Revenue Falls as Drugs Lose Exclusivity
Pfizer said revenue fell in its latest quarter as some legacy drugs lost market exclusivity.
BP Swings to Profit as Oil Sector Shakes Off Woes
BP was the latest big oil company to report a sharp increase in profit, adding to optimism that the sector may have passed the worst following the dramatic slump in energy prices
GM Takes $100 Million Charge on Venezuela Operations
GM is taking a $100 million charge as it writes off its operations in troubled Venezuela, where authorities last month unexpectedly seized its production plant.
United, Other Airlines Warned by Lawmakers to Fix Customer Service
United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz and other airline executives were warned--fix customer service or face new regulations--in a House committee hearing Tuesday as fallout from a passenger's forced removal from a flight continued.
Mylan Chairman Received Nearly $100 Million Last Year
Mylan disclosed Chairman Robert J. Coury received nearly $100 million last year, among the largest 2016 pay packages, even as the drugmaker was buffeted by a furor over hefty price increases on its lifesaving EpiPen.
Aetna to Pull Back Further From Health Exchanges
Aetna will again scale back its presence in the Affordable Care Act exchanges in 2018, saying losses on the business continue to mount. The insurer's scuttled merger with Humana added to its losses in the latest quarter.
Microsoft Unveils Surface Laptop Aimed at Students
Microsoft and its partners unveiled new laptops aimed at challenging Google at the low end of the education market and Apple at higher prices.
Facebook's Female Engineers Claim Gender Bias
An analysis last year by a longtime engineer at Facebook found female engineers received 35% more rejections of their code than men, setting off an internal debate over gender bias. A later study rejected those findings.
