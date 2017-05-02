Auto Makers Report Steep Sales Declines in April

Detroit's auto makers signaled the U.S. auto industry's hot streak is rapidly cooling, reporting steep declines that include sluggish demand for the trucks and SUVs that have fueled record profits for domestic players.

Mastercard Posts Higher-Than-Expected Revenue, EPS

Mastercard posted higher-than-expected revenue and earnings per share for the first quarter due to an increase in transactions and volume growth on its network.

Pfizer Revenue Falls as Drugs Lose Exclusivity

Pfizer said revenue fell in its latest quarter as some legacy drugs lost market exclusivity.

GM to Take $100 Million Charge on Venezuela Operations

GM will take a $100 million charge as it writes off its operations in troubled Venezuela, where authorities last month unexpectedly seized its production plant.

Aetna Reports Loss, Reflecting Fallout From Scuttled Merger

Health insurer Aetna will again scale back its presence in the Affordable Care Act exchanges in 2018, saying it expects losses on the business this year despite sharply reduced enrollment in its individual plans.

Facebook's Female Engineers Claim Gender Bias

An analysis last year by a longtime engineer at Facebook found female engineers received 35% more rejections of their code than men, setting off an internal debate over gender bias. A later study rejected those findings.

United CEO Faces Lawmakers in Wake of Passenger's Violent Removal

United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz and other airline executives were warned--fix customer service or face new regulations--in a House committee hearing Tuesday as fallout from a passenger's forced removal from a flight continued.

CVS Profit Declines in First Quarter of 'Rebuilding Year'

CVS reported lower profit in the first quarter of what its chief executive has called a "rebuilding year," as fewer customers visited its stores and it was pressured by more generic drugs.

Freddie Mac to Send $2.2 Billion Dividend to Treasury

Mortgage-finance company Freddie Mac said it would send a $2.2 billion dividend payment to the U.S. Treasury, as the company posted a smaller impact from interest rates and spreads than in previous quarters.

BP Swings to Profit as Oil Sector Shakes Off Woes

BP was the latest big oil company to report a sharp increase in profit, adding to optimism that the sector may have passed the worst following the dramatic slump in energy prices

