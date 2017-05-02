China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, May 2 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 526,570 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 14,230 14,800 14,200 14,675 14,215 460 4,720 21,920
Jun-17 14,720 14,865 14,720 14,790 14,405 385 10 262
Jul-17 14,710 14,955 14,710 14,780 14,465 315 10 98
Aug-17 15,160 15,160 15,160 15,160 14,525 635 2 62
Sep-17 14,850 15,345 14,700 15,185 14,730 455 505,904 325,246
Oct-17 15,070 15,400 15,070 15,285 14,805 480 14 1,086
Nov-17 15,045 15,525 14,970 15,330 15,000 330 126 1,872
Jan-18 16,845 17,195 16,685 17,055 16,685 370 15,764 32,520
Mar-18 17,275 17,340 17,275 17,305 16,860 445 12 74
Apr-18 17,000 17,315 17,000 17,140 17,020 120 8 12
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
