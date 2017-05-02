Brazil Records Largest April Trade Surplus Since 1989

BRASÍLIA--Brazil recorded a $6.97 billion trade surplus in April, compared with a $7.15 billion trade surplus in March, the Trade Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Ministry said it was the largest surplus for April since 1989.

Economists surveyed last week by the central bank forecast a $53.2 billion trade surplus in 2017.

