BP CFO Sees Oil Prices Remaining Subdued Long Term

BP PLC (BP) sees oil prices remaining around $50-$55 a barrel in 2017, despite efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to boost prices, Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said Tuesday.

The producer group will meet later this month to discuss plans to roll over its decision to curb output in an effort to stop a rout in oil prices that has lasted since the summer of 2014.

"If OPEC rolls its cuts, oil prices will probably firm, but oil stocks are still at a historic high," Mr. Gilvary said. Though BP sees demand growing at 1.3 million barrels a day this year, and a similar level next year, higher shale production in the U.S. should still keep a cap on prices despite OPEC's action.

"That will be the dynamic going forward," Mr. Gilvary said.

May 02, 2017 03:42 ET (07:42 GMT)