What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The White House and congressional Republicans are pushing for a new heath-care vote this week, but centrist skepticism remains a stumbling block.

Continue Reading Below

The administration said its tax plan would curb carried interest for private-equity firms, but financiers could still see tax cuts.

The president defended his record and took swipes at Democrats and the media at a rally to mark his 100th day in office.

Trump invited Philippine President Duterte to the White House as he seeks backing from Asian leaders to counter North Korea.

Military action against North Korea remains a possibility, Trump said.

An Iranian media mogul accused by Tehran of spying was shot and killed in Istanbul in what Turkish media called a targeted killing.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The EU vowed to safeguard the Iran nuclear deal despite U.S. threats to scrap it during a high-level weekend visit to Tehran.

Abbas in pressuring Hamas to cede control of the Gaza Strip to his Palestinian Authority ahead of talks with Trump this week.

Britain won't agree to pay an exit bill for leaving the EU without also reaching a trade deal, May said.

College freshmen are politically engaged and worry about the cost of their education, a survey found.

Tornadoes and flooding in the South and Midwest killed at least 10 people.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)